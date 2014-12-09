Quantcast
Couple of bandits warm up for winter by stealing coats at high-end stores

Alison Fox
December 9, 2014
A couple is gearing up for the cold winter ahead by shoplifting coats from high-end stores on the Upper East Side, police said Tuesday.

The couple is responsible for at least two thefts last month, both on Madison Avenue. In the first incident, a graying man and blonde woman pretended to shop for a coat on Nov. 8 at the Loro Piana fur store, police said.

Just five days later they repeated the heist at the J. Mendel store, where the man selected a long, puffy coat and shoved it under his own jacket.

In surveillance video from the store, the woman — dressed in a jacket with a large fur lapel, jeans, and boots — appeared to examine a different jacket as the man concealed his own haul. She then puts it back, as if uninterested, and walks out with him.

