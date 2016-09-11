Quantcast
Crazy Eddie electronic chain founder dead at 68

Ivan Pereira
September 11, 2016
Eddie Antar opened the firs Crazy Eddie store in Brooklyn.

Eddie Antar, the founder of the once-major electronics chain Crazy Eddie, died Saturday, according to reports. He was 68, according to NJ.com.

The news site didn’t reveal a cause of death.

Antar opened his first store in Brooklyn and made the chain a household name in the tri-state area with his series of ads featuring DJ Jerry Carroll, who touted the store’s low prices with an in- your-face presentation.

Crazy Eddie collapsed in the late 1980s after the federal government indicted Antar on securities fraud and insider trading charges. He fled to Israel but was extradited to the U.S. where he eventually pleaded guilty and served time in prison.

