Creep breaks into Brooklyn home, sexually assaults 71-year-old as she sleeps: cops

Special victims detectives are on the hunt for a Brooklyn pervert who broke into a senior’s home last weekend and sexually assaulted her as she slept.

According to police sources, the heinous incident unfolded inside an apartment near Berriman Street and Liberty Avenue in East New York at about 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Authorities said the sicko snuck into the residence by climbing inside via the kitchen window. Moments later, he walked into a nearby bedroom where a 71-year-old woman was sleeping.

Cops said the suspect crept up on her, then began choking her and groping her genitals. He then stole the woman’s pajama pants, then exited the residence; he was last seen fleeing southbound on Atkins Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 75th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white sneakers. Detectives have released surveillance images of the attacker and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.