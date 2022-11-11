Crook puts wheelchair user in chokehold and robs him in Midtown: cops

Cops are looking for a suspect who violently robbed a man in a wheelchair in Midtown earlier this week.

Authorities say that at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, a 40-year-old man, who is confined to a wheelchair, was in front of 754 5th Avenue when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect proceeded to put the victim in a chokehold and forcibly took the victim’s cellphone.

Police say that when some good Samaritans tried to intervene, the suspect menaced them with a knife before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene. No other injuries were reported as a result.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.