The family of Saheed Vassell on Thursday will call for the mayor’s administration to release information more than two months after the Brooklyn man was fatally shot by police.

The family, which will rally in front of City Hall, wants to know the names of the officers involved in the April 4 shooting. They also plan to hand over thousands of petitions calling for all unedited videos of the shooting.

The family had called for the release of this information about a week after the shooting, rallying on the steps of City Hall.

Vassell, who suffered from mental health issues, was shot by four police officers in Crown Heights after they received several 911 calls of a man holding what appeared to be a possible firearm. Vassell had been brandishing a metal pipe on the street at the time.

When police approached Vassell, he took “a two-handed shooting stance,” Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at the time.

Days later, the NYPD released transcripts of three 911 calls along with a 49-second video of Vassell from three vantage points. The officers were not wearing body cameras at the time.

Vassell’s death is being investigated by the attorney general’s office under an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo giving the office the ability to take over cases in which an unarmed civilian is killed by a law enforcement officer, or where there are significant questions as to whether the civilian was armed and dangerous.

The city has said its policy on withholding the names of the officers involved in a fatal shooting ensures their safety while an investigation is underway.