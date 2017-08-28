Crown Heights shooting injures 2 Brooklyn Wing House workers, 1 customer, police source says

All three victims were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, cops said.

Two workers and a customer were shot Friday night when a man opened fire inside the kitchen of a chicken wing shop in Crown Heights, a police source said.

A 33-year-old man was ordering at Brooklyn Wing House, located at 1218 Union St., around 7:30 p.m. when the suspect walked by and recognized him, the source said.

As soon as the 33-year-old realized he knew the suspect, he tried to barricade the door to stop him from coming inside, according to the source. The 33-year-old man then ran through the Brooklyn Wing House and into the kitchen, where the gunman followed and opened fire, the source said.

The suspect’s spray of bullets hit his intended target as well as two workers, an 18-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, the source said.

The 18-year-old was shot in the right leg, the 28-year-old man was hit in the neck and the 33-year-old was struck in the back and leg, an NYPD spokesman said.

The men were taken to Kings County Hospital Center in stable condition, according to the spokesman.

The suspect ran out the back door of the Brooklyn Wing House, the spokesman said.

Brooklyn Wing House was closed for the day on Saturday as it considered the “necessary provisions” to ensure customers and staff feel safe moving forward.

“We would like our customers to know that their safety is one of our top priorities as well as our staff,” the eatery posted on Instagram. “Last night’s incident left two of our staff members injured. As unfortunate that is for Brooklyn Wing House we ask that our customers keep them in their prayers and ensure you that they had nothing to do directly with the incident but were victims.

“Moving forward we will be making all of the necessary provisions to make our customers as well as our staff feel safe so we can continue to provide great food and good vibes. Thanks for all of your support and we will reopen next week.”