News Father of Crown Heights shooting victim Saheed Vassell plans $25M suit against NYPD officers, city The notice of claim says the officers “intentionally and maliciously” killed Vassell, who was shot by four cops in April. Saheed Vassell's father, Eric Vassell, marches in a rally for his son in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on April 5. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 June 1, 2018 3:22 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The father of Saheed Vassell, who was fatally shot by four police officers in April, is planning to sue the officers and the city for $25 million, claiming the cops “intentionally and maliciously” killed his son, according to a notice of claim filed Thursday. Vassell, 34, was shot nine times by four officers responding to 911 calls reporting a man pointing what appeared to be a gun at pedestrians in Crown Heights on April 4, according to police. The weapon he was holding turned out to be a welding torch. Vassell’s father alleges that police officers arriving on the scene immediately opened fire on him, and is claiming that the city has not properly trained officers to appropriately respond and handle situations involving emotionally disturbed individuals. Although it was later revealed Vassell was bipolar and not on medication, 911 dispatchers who initially were contacted were not aware of his medical history. “The City of New York and New York City Police Officers John Does 1-4, who the City of New York has so far refused to identify, intentionally and maliciously shot and killed the decedent, Saheed Vassell, without any basis, cause or justification,” says the notice of claim, filed by attorneys Robinson Iglesias, Michael Hueston and Richard Cardinale. Police have said that Vassell took “a two-handed shooting stance” when the officers arrived, prompting them to open fire. The shooting is under investigation by the NYPD, as well as the New York attorney general’s office. The city says its policy on withholding the names of the officers protects their safety while an investigation is underway. Both the NYPD and the city’s law department declined to comment on the pending legal action. With Lauren Cook By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Funeral held for Saheed Vassell as Crown Heights mournsThe funeral was held at St. Anthony's Baptist Church in Crown Heights. Saheed Vassell’s family demands transparency from the NYPDThe mayor defended "current protocol" that shields officers' records. How the probe into Crown Heights fatal shooting will proceedThe AG's office has taken over 17 fatal police shootings since 2015. NYPD releases additional video of fatal shootingThe video was taken by a camera on a building about a half a block from where the shooting occurred. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.