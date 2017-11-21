CUNY Chancellor James B. Milliken announced Tuesday that he will be stepping down at the end of the academic year to deal with personal health issues.

Milliken, 60, in a letter posted on the CUNY website, revealed that he was diagnosed with throat cancer this year and already underwent months of radiation and chemotherapy. However, he said more challenges lie ahead.

“I expect to be active and working for many more years, but there is no denying that the last nine months have been draining physically and emotionally,” he wrote.

Milliken was appointed chancellor in January 2014 and worked to increase graduation rates at the various CUNY schools. A search for his successor will begin in January, according to the school.