Cuomo denies Israel visit was part of plan for 2016 White House bid

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sundayhis visit to Israel last week was a show of support for the nation during a time of crisis and had nothing to do with a potential White House bid.

The governor appeared as a guest via telephone on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” and spoke about his 28-hour trip that he took starting last Tuesday with several Albany leaders, including State Assembly Leader Sheldon Silver as well as Senate co-leaders Jeffrey Klein and Dean Skelos.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked Cuomo if his visit foreshadowed anything for 2016, which the governor laughed off. “I thought it was gubernatorial of me, Maria, more than presidential of me,” Cuomo replied.

The governor and his entourage met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, toured the Western Wall and met with Americans who are living in Israel.

Cuomo, who is up for re-election this year, said it was important to stand united with the nation.

“It was really a united New York front. Politically, culturally, saying to Israel that we understand your situation and we stand with you,” he said.

Bartiromo still didn’t stray away from the 2016 presidential race and asked Cuomo if former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talked to him about her potential run. “I have not had any conversation like that with Secretary Clinton,” the governor said. “I chat with her, but not about that.”