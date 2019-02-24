Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday directed State Police to assist the NYPD's investigation into Nazi graffiti at a school in Queens.

"In New York, we have zero tolerance for such vile acts of anti-Semitism,” Cuomo said in a news release.

Police on Friday found swastikas and the words “Hail Hitler” written in chalk at the yard of P.S. 139 in Rego Park, Queens, an NYPD spokesman said Sunday. A school custodian first saw the graffiti and called police shortly before 2 p.m.

The NYPD "will work closely with all of our partners in law enforcement to keep New York safe from crime and free from fear," police said in an emailed statement.

"The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is the finest unit of its kind in the nation, vigorously investigating hate crimes and bringing to justice those responsible for these reprehensible acts," police said in the statement.

Cuomo ordered the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to help with the investigation and hold those responsible accountable.

"New Yorkers stand with the Jewish community against anti-Semitism in all its forms,” Cuomo said.