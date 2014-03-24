Cuomo nominates historic city sites for preservation

Gov Andrew Cuomo today announced 21 new nominees to the State and National Registers of Historic Places, including five sites …

Gov Andrew Cuomo today announced 21 new nominees to the State and National Registers of Historic Places, including five sites in New York City.

“Preserving these historic sites helps promote tourism, one of New York’s fastest growing industries,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Among the nominees are the Gowanus Canal Historic District in Brooklyn; Agudas Achim Synagogue (now New York Dong Won Presbyterian Church) in Queens; and the West 114th Historic District, 166 John Street and Anshe Chesed Synagogue (now Mount Neboh Baptist Church) in Manhattan.

Once accepted by New York’s historic preservation officer for inclusion on the State Register of Historic Places, the sites will be reviewed for approval by the National Register.