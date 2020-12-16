Cuomo orders hospitals to shift to crisis mode management, outlines vaccine distribution plan | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday said a second statewide shutdown is possible in January but that New Yorkers still had enough time to prevent another pause.

“Anything is possible,” Cuomo. “If New Yorkers step up their game and hospitals do their duty we might not have a shutdown.”

For days, the governor has warned that if new cases of the virus and the state’s overall positivity rate aren’t knocked down he will be forced to order a second full shutdown similar to what New Yorkers experienced in the spring.

On Wednesday, state health officials reported a statewide positivity rate with micro clusters of 5.86% and a positivity rate with micro clusters of 6.21% for Tuesday, Dec.15.

Hospitalizations due to the virus jumped by 115 on Tuesday to 6,097 and the number of New Yorkers in intensive care units went up by 33 to 1,098.

In New York City, Staten Island remains the borough with the highest rate of infection with a positivity rate of 5.30%, according to state data from Tuesday. Queens comes in second place with a positivity rate of 4.77% followed by the Bronx which state data indicates has a positivity rate of 4.46% and then Brooklyn with a positivity rate of 4.20%. Manhattan’s positivity rate fell far below the other boroughs–2.77%.

Cuomo said Wednesday Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker is sending a letter to all hospitals ordering them to shift to crisis mode management which would require them to shift patients to neighboring facilities when needed to prevent overburdening one particular hospital in any system.

As lower regions of the state prepare to be hit with a blizzard, Governor Cuomo assured New Yorkers that the inclement weather has not delayed any shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to storage centers and hospitals.

On Sunday, Long Island Jewish Medical Center nurse Sandra Lindsay became the first person in the state to receive the vaccine. About 4,000 vaccinations have been administered in the state since then, according to Commissioner Zucker. The state has received about 87,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine so far and is slated to get up to 80,000 for nursing home residents and staff within the next few days.

On Wednesday, Governor Cuomo’s senior advisor Larry Schwartz told reporters is tentatively scheduled to receive 346,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22, pending FDA approval which is expected to come on Friday.

In order to organize vaccine distribution, Governor Cuomo announced the state will set up regional vaccination hubs led by local hospital systems. Hospital systems must develop a distribution plan in partnership with community leaders with the goal of beginning the distribution process once the state has enough vaccine doses to enter Phase 2 of its distribution plan. Hospital systems have until the first week of January to submit their proposed plans to the state for approval.