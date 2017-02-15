Cuomo’s Spotify playlist includes Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, more artists

New York’s governor likes to rock out to The Doors, Tina Turner and more.

What do Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Bruno Mars and Bon Jovi have in common? Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of course.

New York’s governor released his Spotify playlist on Wednesday in conjunction with an announcement that the music streaming company is relocating and expanding its U.S. headquarters at 4 World Trade Center.

The tunes vary from classic rock to soul, and Cuomo even included some more recent bangers like Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.”

Take a look at Cuomo’s full Spotfiy playlist below:

“Work for the Working Man” by Bon Jovi

“New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel

“Riders on the Storm” by The Doors

“Proud Mary” by Tina Turner

“Sunday Papers” by Joe Jackson

“Cheek to Cheek” by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Hold On” by the Alabama Shakes

“Water is Wide” by Pete Seeger

‘Take Me to the River” by Levon Helm

“Downtown Train” by Tom Waits

“Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Lou Reed

“America” by Simon and Garfunkel

“Empire State of Mind” Jay Z and Alicia Keys

“Talkin’ New York” by Bob Dylan

“Rockaway Beach” by the Ramones

“The 59th St. Bridge Song” by Simon and Garfunkel

“Gimme Shelter” by the Rolling Stones

“Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey

“I and Love and You” by the Avett Brothers

“Rock and Roll Girls” by John Fogerty

“Erie Canal” by Bruce Springsteen

“The Downeaster Alexa” by Billy Joel

“New York Minute” by Don Henley

“Simply the Best” by Tina Turner

“Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin

“Angel of Harlem” by U2

“Walk This Way” by Aerosmith

“Satisfaction” by the Rolling Stones

“24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

“Waiting on a Friend” by the Rolling Stones

“Grenade” by Bruno Mars

“Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

“Til it Happens to You” by Lady Gaga

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder

“Piano Man” by Billy Joel

“We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel