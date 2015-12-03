Cuomo slams Congress for failure to address gun control: ‘It is appalling and inexcusable’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it “appalling and inexcusable” that Washington has failed to address gun control in the U.S.

His statement came Wednesday after a California mass shooting claimed 14 lives and left 17 others injured.

“Tonight, we are all heavy with sadness,” Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday night. “Once again the nation must face an inexplicable tragedy.”

Cuomo said that the latest attack emphasizes the need for Congress to pass strong gun control laws nationwide.

“While we are still learning more about what has happened, one thing is clear: it is well past time for federal gun control. Too many innocent lives have been cut short, and yet Congress still has not been moved to act. Here, we are all stunned and are once again calling for attention to the endless list of families who have buried their loved ones. How can we rationalize this kind of inaction as 33,000 people are killed every year in the nation due to gun-related violence?” Cuomo said.

Cuomo called gun violence “an injustice against the American people,” and he called on Congress to “find the political will to act.”

Wednesday’s shooting was the deadliest U.S. shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.