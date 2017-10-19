A group of activists rallied outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office Thursday and called for Cy Vance’s resignation following reports that he failed to prosecute high-powered New Yorkers such as Harvey Weinstein, despite strong evidence.

Demonstrators’ signs also called for further investigation into President Donald Trump's family dealings in New York City.

Members from organizations such as Vocal-NY and the 5 Boro Defenders contended Vance has been letting richer, white New Yorkers off easy for serious offenses while consistently prosecuting poorer minorities for smaller crimes, such as turnstile jumping.

With chants of “Can’t Buy Cy,” the crowd said they could not wait for Election Day to vote out Vance, who is up for re-election on Nov. 7.

“He constantly inflicts punishment on people who don’t donate to his campaign,” organizer Josmar Trujillo said.

Representatives from the district attorney's office declined to comment, however a spokesperson for Vance’s campaign supplied a factsheet that claims Vance has contributed to a decline in turnstile jumping prosecution during his tenure.

Vance has returned donations from Weinstein and denied any wrongdoing.

Alisha Williams, a member of the 5 Boro Defenders, said there needs to be more parity when it comes to prosecution.

“We should not have two justices, one for the poor and one for the rich,” she said.