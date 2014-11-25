Brooklyn site links holiday shoppers to borough made goods

Brooklyn’s top businesses will be getting in on the Cyber Monday deals this year.

The borough’s Chamber of Commerce is set to launch BrooklynMade.nyc Sunday night and allow customers from all over the world to buy gifts made in neighborhoods like Williamsburg and Fort Greene.

The chamber will link interested people to the sites of companies that earned a “Made in Brooklyn” status, which was launched in the summer to ensure customers that products labeled Brooklyn were actually manufactured by men and women who live and work in the borough.

“Brooklyn Made products are the way to go!” Carlo Scissura, the Brooklyn Chamber president, said in a statement.