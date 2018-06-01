A Manhattan man was arrested Friday in an “extensive cyberstalking and threats campaign” targeting a woman he dated four years ago, federal prosecutors said.

David Waldman, 50, of Inwood, is charged with cyberstalking and sending interstate threats, Geoffrey S. Berman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District, said in a news release.

Waldman was scheduled for arraignment Friday afternoon in Manhattan federal court. He faces up to five years in prison on each of the two charges.

Prosecutors said that starting in April 2014, after the victim and Waldman ended their relationship, the defendant began the cyberstalking campaign that continued intermittently until his arrest.

The defendant “sent the victim hundreds of text messages, voicemail messages, and email messages, and made voluminous posts on a variety of online platforms, in which he claimed, among other assertions, that she had been diagnosed with bipolar and narcissistic personality disorder, used drugs and fabricated claims that she had been a victim of child sexual abuse,” prosecutors said in a news release.

In online communications Waldman “repeatedly threatened to show up at the victim’s apartment and office and threatened to injure, torture, and sexually assault her,” prosecutors said.

Waldman also sent emails to the victim’s employer making derogatory claims about her, officials said.

The victim “obtained multiple state court orders of protection” against Waldman over the years, prosecutors said.