Cyclist fatally hit by box truck in Manhattan, NYPD says

The driver hit the woman at the intersection of Broadway and Walker Street, cops said.

A woman was fatally hit by a box truck while she was riding her bike on Broadway in TriBeCa on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

A cyclist was fatally struck by a box truck in in TriBeCa Thursday evening, police said.

Yan Jindee, of Two Bridges, was riding her bike at about 5:45 p.m. on Broadway, when the driver of a box truck hit her at the intersection with Walker Street. He was making a right turn onto Broadway, police said.

Jindee, 48, was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 38-year-old driver of the truck remained at the scene. It was not immediately clear if he would be charged.

Earlier on Thursday, a 35-year-old man was critically injured when he was hit by a livery cab at the intersection of Utica Avenue at Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights, police said.

The man remained in critical condition at Kings County Hospital Center as of Friday morning, according to police.