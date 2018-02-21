Cyclist killed in hit-and-run near LaGuardia Airport, Port Authority says

The 36-year-old man worked for a ground and cargo handling service, a PA police spokesman said.

An employee of an aviation service company died after he was hit by a shuttle bus while riding a bicycle near LaGuardia Airport Monday night, the Port Authority police said.

The bus hit Steven Morales, 36, at about 7:20 p.m. on Runway Drive and fled the scene, a spokesman said.

Morales was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim, of Queens, was an employee of Swissport, a ground and cargo handling service that operates at LaGuardia, the spokesman said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.