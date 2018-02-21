Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run near LaGuardia Airport, Port Authority says

Nicole Brown
February 21, 2018
1 min read

The 36-year-old man worked for a ground and cargo handling service, a PA police spokesman said.

An employee of an aviation service company died after he was hit by a shuttle bus while riding a bicycle near LaGuardia Airport Monday night, the Port Authority police said.

The bus hit Steven Morales, 36, at about 7:20 p.m. on Runway Drive and fled the scene, a spokesman said.

Morales was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim, of Queens, was an employee of Swissport, a ground and cargo handling service that operates at LaGuardia, the spokesman said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Nicole Brown

View all posts

You may also like