Deli customer killed while trying to stop robbery: NYPD

Damion Francis was shot in the torso at the 560 Grocery and Food Store on Remsen Avenue in Brooklyn.

A deli customer was shot and killed when he attempted to stop a robbery last week, the NYPD says.

Police say 32-year-old Damion Francis was shot in the torso at the 560 Grocery and Food Store on Remsen Avenue in Brooklyn just before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. Authorities say one of two suspects approached the deli counter with a gun and demanded money, which is when Francis tried to intervene. That’s when police say the suspect shot Francis before grabbing an unknown amount of cash from the register and fleeing with a second suspect.

Francis was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect who shot Francis is described as about 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and grey pants at the time of the robbery, according to police. Authorities described the second suspect as about 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds and said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.