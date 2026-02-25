Congressman Dan Goldman brings immigrant rights advocate Father Fabian Arias to capital for State of the Union Address

Congressman Dan Goldman invited immigrant rights advocate Father Fabian Arias to attend the President’s State of the Union address Tuesday night after the pastor has spent Trump’s term fighting against the ongoing immigration crackdown in the Big Apple.

Arias, along with his dedicated colleague Peter Melck Kuttel, have created what they refer to as a triage unit for non-criminal immigrants impacted by ICE operations. The effort is based out of Goldman’s Lower Manhattan office at 290 Broadway, just across the street from 26 Federal Plaza, which has become ground zero for ICE operations in New York.

According to Goldman, his partnership with Arias began last year when an immigrant mother, Monica Moreta-Galarza, was infamously shoved to the ground by a federal agent in front of her children.

“From that point forward, we began to work together in a more significant way, where we opened up our office and Father Fabian would build the trust of family members of those who were detained at the courthouse and brought them over to our office, where we could all jointly try to assist them and help them through what is a difficult process it,” Goldman told amNewYork.

In the months since Moreta-Galarza was assaulted, Kuttel can often be found sitting beside immigrant New Yorkers inside of 290 Broadway helping to fill out paperwork.

For Arias, the plight of immigrants is nothing new; it is a fight he has been pursuing for decades. However, he says the cruelty and callousness during the immigration crackdown in Trump’s second administration is unlike anything previously experienced in this country.

Goldman’s office has become something of a sanctuary, in Arias’ words, for immigrants potentially in ICE’s sights.

“It is more than an office, it is a sanctuary. This is a sanctuary place where the people really receive protection, where people really receive love and support. This is emotional support, legal support,” Arias said.

According to Goldman, he chose Arias as his guest not just in recognition of the selfless efforts to aid those in need, but also to showcase a model that can be used in other states across the country.

Together, they have secured the release of some 18 individuals, something Goldman wanted to wave in the president’s face.

“This was a real demonstration to Donald Trump of what American values are really about, and that we are a country of immigrants that welcomes people seeking a better life and hoping to achieve the American dream,” Goldman said. “I had a discussion with some of my colleagues about who our guests were, and I was able to speak to a couple of my colleagues that I invited Father Fabian, who has been so instrumental in the triage center that we’ve set up. I started telling them about this triage center and to spread the word to my colleagues about what we’re doing with Father Fabian’s help and guidance and leadership. And more and more of my colleagues are interested in learning about how to do it.”

As the pair continue to pledge to aid immigrants in need, Arias told amNewYork he is praying that the president changes his feelings toward non-criminal immigrants.

“I pray every day, every day for God to move his heart, to show a little more compassion,” Arias.