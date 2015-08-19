Daniel Nieto arrested in rape of girl, 7, on Staten Island, NYPD says

Nieto was arrested in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

A man was arrested Tuesday night, accused in the rape of a seven-year-old girl on Staten Island, the NYPD said.

Daniel Nieto was arrested in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Charges are pending.

The NYPD said Nieto entered the girl’s home on Thursday through a back door and allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in her bedroom before fleeing.

Nieto was arrested on Thursday on trespassing charges and was released since the girl did not come forward about the alleged assault until later.

He will not be arraigned until at least next Wednesday, officials said.