David Blaine being investigated for sexual assault, NYPD says

The investigation is being conducted by the department’s Special Victims Unit.

David Blaine speaks in New York City on

David Blaine speaks in New York City on Oct. 24, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Onward18/Craig Barritt

Police are investigating allegations that magician David Blaine sexually assaulted at least two women, an NYPD official confirmed Monday.

“There is an active investigation,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said during a news conference.

The investigation is being conducted by the department’s Special Victims Unit, Shea said. He declined to comment when asked if police had attempted to interview Blaine.

The investigation was first reported by The Daily Beast, which said SVU detectives took statements from two women.

The statute of limitations has expired in both cases and Blaine has not been charged with a crime.

“The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously,” a police spokesman said, “and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors.”

