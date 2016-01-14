David Kim, off-duty NYPD officer, arrests teen thief at Lexington Ave. subway station, police say

The officer heard the teen scream, “Someone please help me.”

An off-duty police officer on Wednesday rushed to help a teen whose phone had been stolen at a Manhattan subway platform, the NYPD said.

Police said off-duty NYPD officer David Kim was at the Lexington Avenue and 59th Street N, Q, R northbound platform just before 6 p.m. when he heard a girl scream, “Someone please help me.”

Cops said that the officer rushed to help the 14-year-old female victim, whose iPhone 6 had just been stolen. The alleged thief, a 16-year-old girl, then threatened to push Kim onto the tracks when he interfered, according to police.

The NYPD said that Kim announced that he was a cop and called 911, though the teenage suspect fought back and attempted to flee.

The 16-year-old was subsequently arrested and charged with robbery and menacing, police said.

The iPhone 6 was recovered at the scene, cops said.