David Walker, off-duty NYPD officer, hit teen pedestrian in Jackson Heights and left the scene, cops say

Authorities said an off-duty police officer was driving a Honda CRV on 93rd Street near Jackson Mill Road in Jackson Heights on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, when he hit a 13-year-old male pedestrian. Photo Credit: Open Road Films

An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested early Wednesday for leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a 13-year-old pedestrian with his car in Queens, police said.

Authorities said David Walker, 36, was driving a Honda CRV on 93rd Street near Jackson Mill Road in Jackson Heights on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. when he hit a 13-year-old male pedestrian. Walker got out of his car, checked on the teen and offered him a ride home, but the boy declined, police said. Walker then left without reporting the incident, according to police.

Police said that the boy then returned home and informed his parents, who took him to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where they filed a complaint.

The teen suffered a bruised left foot and abdominal pain, police said.

Walker was issued an appearance ticket and is due in court on March 8.