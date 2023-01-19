Daytime shooting in Manhattanville leaves teen injured, sends nearby school into brief lockdown

Detectives are investigating a Manhattanville shooting on Thursday that left a teenager wounded and prompted a lockdown at a nearby school, police reported.

According to police sources, NYPD officers rushed to the corner of West 129th Street and Amsterdam Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 after an 18-year-old man was shot in the left thigh.

Members of the 26th Precinct discovered four shell casings directly outside of a discount store on 1405 Amsterdam Avenue that also sold school supplies.

Initial reports indicate that M369 Urban Assembly School for the Performing Arts located less than a block away from the shooting was briefly locked down as a precautionary measure.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation indicate that the victim had actually fled the location and managed to limp to his apartment inside of the Manhattanville Houses where police were able to discover the wounded teen, who was conscious.

EMS whisked him to Mount Sinai-St. Luke’s Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

A woman who lives in the rear side of the building and wished to remain unnamed said she was shocked to see NYPD officers patrolling the lobby of her apartment building.

“I was like what the hell is going on here? These kids are dangerous, sometimes they don’t make it,” the concerned resident said.

Police report that the incident is still under investigation and that no arrests have been made.