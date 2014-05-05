De Blasio announces rollout of .nyc domain names to trademarked businesses

Registered trademark owners with physical addresses in New York City can now get their own .nyc domain names.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the first phase of the rollout of .nyc domains on Monday, which runs through May 5 to June 20. The domains will become generally available to any business or individual with a physical address in the city in October.

The city expects it will generate substantial revenue from the sale of .nyc domains.

During May, any business that wants a .nyc domain needs to also be registerered in the Trademark Clearinghouse. The domain can be obtained through more than 30 authorized registrars.

The city also announced Monday that “a select group” of New Yorkers can also become part of the “Founders Program” by submitting an application to the .nyc website by June 13, 2014.

Here’s how the rollout will continue for the rest of the year: