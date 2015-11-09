De Blasio, mayors of Los Angeles, Chicago call for Justice Dept investigation into practices of gun dealers

Gun reform advocates say 5% of gun dealers furnish weapons used in 90% of crimes.

The mayors of the country’s three biggest cities have called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate gun dealers responsible for issuing the majority of firearms used in shootings.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel signed the letter to Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

“Many of these gun dealers are licensed through the U.S. Department of Justice, yet they continue to employ irresponsible or illegal practices contributing to the proliferation of guns on the street,” read the letter signed by the mayor.

The Brady Campaign and Center, which announced the letter on Monday, claims that 5% of gun dealers are responsible for supplying 90% of guns in crimes.

The letter calls for the Justice Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the business practices of the dealers, conduct annual inspections and annually release data on gun trafficking.

