De Blasio welcomes first NYC baby of 2015

Like a true New Yorker, the first NYC baby of 2015 wasted no time. He was born exactly at midnight.

Baby boy Maxim Olenyukh was born at Coney Island Hospital, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces, according to the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation. He has already been given a warm welcome by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Meet Maxim, the first baby born in the five boroughs this year. Join me in welcoming him to New York City,” De Blasio tweeted on New Year’s Day, along with the above photo.

Maxim beat the second baby to be born in the city, at Metropolitan Hospital, by a full 12 minutes.