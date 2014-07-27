De Blasios to spend first night at Gracie Mansion after Italy trip

The de Blasios are the first mayoral family to live in Gracie Mansion in 13 years.

What does the city’s first family do after a relaxing Italian getaway? Settle in their new home.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family were scheduled to spend their first night in Gracie Mansion on Sunday after they touched down from their 10-day Italian vacation, a spokeswoman said.

The de Blasios are the first mayoral family to officially reside in the mansion in 13 years. Although de Blasio announced the move in December, he and his family remained in his Park Slope house and started moving their belongings in June.

During his European trip, the mayor met with several Italian elected officials, made another call for Pope Francis to visit the Big Apple and enjoyed some leisure time at various restaurants and hot spots.