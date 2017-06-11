Dead body found in Central Park pond, police say

An unidentified man was found dead floating in a Central Park pond Sunday morning, according to police.

A good Samaritan jumped in a pond in Central Park Sunday morning to try to save a man, only to discover he was already dead, police said.

The dead man, likely in his 20s or 30s, was found floating in the pond by East 74th Street and East Drive at about 8 a.m.

Police said the witness jumped in and tried to save him but realized the man was dead and called 911.

It was not clear how the man ended up in the water, which is popular for floating model boats.

This isn’t the first body in recent weeks to be found floating in Central Park.

Last month the body of a homeless man, Anthony McAfee, 36, was discovered in Swan Lake near East 60th Street and East Drive. In a separate incident, another body was found floating in the park’s reservoir a day earlier.