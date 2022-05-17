Dead body pulled out of the East River may have been rotting there for weeks: cops

Police fished a body out of the East River on Tuesday evening, prompting an investigation, the NYPD reported.

Witnesses spotted the corpse floating just off 41st Street and the FDR Drive at around 4:34 p.m. on May 17.

Emergency Services were deployed to recover the man’s remains. According to a source familiar with the investigation, the body was believed to have been in the water for several weeks and was partially decomposed.

Members of the NYPD Harbor Unit retrieved the body and transported it to the East 34th Street ferry port, where it was then taken to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

According to the NYPD, the man is believed to be in his 40s; however, how exactly he came to be in the water is still under investigation.