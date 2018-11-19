Body found floating in waters off Staten Island, NYPD says

The unidentified man is in his 50s, police say.

Staten Island police responded to a 911 call on Sunday morning about a person in the water. Photo Credit: Bryan Bennett

The body of a man was found floating in Staten Island waters Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

Responding to a 911 call around 10:35 a.m. about a person in the water off Bay and Front streets on the island’s north shore, officers discovered a man in his 50s who was unconscious and unresponsive, floating in the water, police said.

The man, whom police did not immediately identify, was taken out of the water by the NYPD Harbor Unit and was pronounced dead by EMS workers at the scene, police said.

The city’s medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing, police said.