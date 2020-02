Authorities are unsure of the cause of death for a whale that was found in the water near Brooklyn Heights Monday morning.

A bystander noticed the whale near Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 4 and alerted the NYPD, which helped the Army Corps of Engineers tow the body away from the pier.

The Riverhead Foundation, which rehabilitates marine animals, will examine the whale before the Army Corps disposes of it, according to a police spokesperson.