Dean Skelos, son convicted of corruption

A Manhattan federal court jury has convicted former Republican Senate leader Dean Skelos in the retrial of charges that he used his official power to corruptly secure work for his son Adam.

On their third day of deliberations jurors also convicted Adam Skelos, who was accused of conspiring with his father to shake down a real estate company, a malpractice insurer and a Nassau County contractor for more than $300,000.

The two men were first convicted in 2015, and Dean Skelos resigned from the Senate. But that result was reversed by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a Supreme Court decision that raised the bar for prosecutors in federal bribery and extortion cases. The retrial began on June 19.

Dean, 70, and Adam Skelos, 36, both of Rockville Centre, were accused of applying pressure to get Adam work from developer Glenwood Management, Nassau stormwater contractor AbTech Industries, and an affiliate of Physicians Reciprocal Insurers of Roslyn.

Prosecutors alleged the senator used his power over real estate and malpractice legislation to help Adam get and hold jobs, even when he didn’t show up and blew off supervisors. Their evidence included wiretapped phone calls and testimony from executives who Dean Skelos approached.

Unlike the first trial, Dean Skelos took the witness stand at the retrial, telling jurors that his only crime was being a father anxious to help a struggling son. He said his legislative positions were not altered by help for Adam.