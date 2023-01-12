The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found with head trauma on a Brooklyn street in broad daylight.

Authorities say that at 11:14 a.m. on Jan. 11, police from the 75th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man inside an apartment at 706 Hinsdale Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 53-year-old James Hudley lying face down in his bed, unconscious and unresponsive, with apparent trauma to his head.

Paramedics rushed to the apartment and declared Hudley dead at the scene.

The NYPD announced that Hudley’s death has been ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.