Death of Queens boy, who spent months in hospital, ruled a homicide, NYPD says

The cause of death was “complications following blunt force head trauma,” the medical examiner’s office said.

The death of a 3-year-old Queens boy, who spent months in the hospital after arriving with bruising on his body last year, was ruled a homicide, police said Friday.

Romeo Lewis was taken to Jamaica Hospital by family members and was transported to Long Island Jewish Hospital on July 28, 2016, cops said. He had bruising, retinal hemorrhage and other internal injuries, a law enforcement source said.

He spent five months at Long Island Jewish Hospital before he succumbed to his injures on Dec. 22, 2016, cops said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

“ACS and NYPD are actively investigating the circumstances of this fatality,” an Administration for Children’s Services spokesperson said.