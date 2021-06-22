DECISION TIME: Polls now open across New York City for big mayoral primary

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Election Day has finally come, and New York City residents are hitting the polls to cast the last ballots in the hotly contested primaries for mayor and other citywide offices.

New Yorkers had nine days for early voting, from June 12 to June 20, ahead of the June 22 primary. According to the city’s Board of Elections, approximately 191,197 residents took advantage of early voting, which is just under 20% of the early turnout seen in the November 2020 presidential election in the five boroughs.

Tuesday’s citywide primary is also the first to employ ranked-choice voting. The new system allows voters to rank up to five candidates per office. If a candidate receives more than 50% of the first-choice votes, they win; but if no candidate earns more than 50% of the first-choice votes, then the votes will be tallied in rounds.

At the end of each round, the candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated. If the eliminated candidate had been the first choice on a ballot, the vote then transfers to whoever was the second-choice on the ballot.

The process continues until there are two candidates left. The candidate with the most votes is the winner.

The new system presents a new challenge for voters, following last November’s general election.

In almost no time, the people of New York City will cast their ranked ballots for some of the most important offices in the city — perhaps the most consequential election for New York City in years — including mayor, comptroller, public advocate, borough presidents and city council.

To find your polling site, visit findmypollsite.vote.nyc.

Below is a list of candidates in order of appearance on the ballot. Visit PoliticsNY.com to learn more about the candidates.

Mayor’s race

Democratic primary: Aaron Foldenauer, Dianne Morales, Scott Stringer, Ray McGuire, Paperboy Love Prince, Art Chang, Kathryn Garcia, Eric Adams, Isaac Wright Jr., Shaun Donovan, Andrew Yang, Jocelyn Taylor.

Republican primary: Curtis Sliwa, Fernando Mateo

Public advocate’s race

Democratic primary: Anthony Herbert, Theo Bruce Chino Tavarez, Jumaane Williams (incumbent).

Republican primary: None.

Comptroller’s race

Democratic primary: Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, Zach Iscol, Terri Liftin, Alex Pan, Brad Lander, Corey Johnson, Reshma Patel, David Weprin, Brian Benjamin, Kevin Parker.

Republican primary: None.

Manhattan races

Below is a list of candidates for offices in Manhattan in order of appearance on the ballot. Visit PoliticsNY.com to learn more about the candidates.

Borough president

Democratic primary: Guillermo Perez, Mark Levine, Elizabeth Caputo, Brad Hoylman, Ben Kallos, Lindsey Boylan, Kimberly Watkins.

Republican primary: None.

District attorney

Editor’s note: This race, unlike all other city contest, will NOT be decided by ranked choice voting. Vote for only one candidate in this winner-take-all contest.

Democratic primary: Diana Florence, Eliza Orlins, Elizabeth Crotty, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, Dan Quart, Tahanie Aboushi, Alvin Bragg, Lucy Lang.

Republican primary: None.

***

From this point onward, all races are Democratic primaries only. Voters will be picking via ranked choice voting.

City Council District 1

Neighborhoods: Battery Park City, Civic Center, Chinatown, Financial District, Little Italy, the Lower East Side, NoHo, SoHo, South Street Seaport, South Village, TriBeCa & Washington Square

Candidates: Christopher Marte, Gigi Li, Sean C. Hayes, Maud Maron, Tiffany Johnson-Winbush, Susan Lee, Denny R. Salas, Susan Damplo, Jenny L. Low.

City Council District 2

Neighborhoods: East Village, Gramercy Park, Kips Bay, Lower East Side, Murray Hill, Rose Hill

Candidates: Carlina Rivera (incumbent), Erin Hussein.

City Council District 3

Neighborhoods: Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Greenwich Village, West SoHo, Hudson Square, Times Square, Garment District, Flatiron, Upper West Side

Candidates: Aleta LaFargue, Arthur Schwartz, Phelan Fitzpatrick, Marni Halasa, Leslie Boghosian Murphy, Erik Bottcher.

City Council District 5

Neighborhoods: Upper East Side’s Yorkville, Lenox Hill, Carnegie Hill, Roosevelt Island, Midtown East, Sutton Place, El Barrio in East Harlem

Candidates: Christopher Sosa, Marco Tamayo, Kim Moscaritolo, Rebecca Lamorte, Julie Menin, Tricia Shimamura, Billy Freeland.

City Council District 6

Neighborhoods: Central Park, Lincoln Square, Upper West Side, Clinton

Candidates: Jeffrey Omura, David Gold, Maria Danzilo, Sara Lind, Gale Brewer, Zack Weiner.

City Council District 7

Neighborhoods: Manhattan Valley, Manhattanville, Morningside Heights, Hamilton Heights

Candidates: Miguel Estrella, Stacy Lynch, Corey Ortega, Keith Harris, Ray Sanchez, Maria Ordonez, Lena Melendez, Marti Gould Allen-Cummings, Carmen Quinones, Daniel Cohen, Luis Tejada, Shaun Abreu.

City Council District 8

Neighborhoods: El Barrio/East Harlem, Mott Haven, Highbridge, Concourse, Longwood, Port Morris

Candidates: Diana Ayala (incumbent), Tamika Mapp, Manuel Onativia, Antoinette Glover.

City Council District 9

Neighborhoods: Central Harlem, Morningside Heights, Upper West Side, East Harlem

Candidates: Bill Perkins (incumbent), Pierre Gooding, Athena Moore, William Allen, Kristin Richardson Jordan, Bernadette McNear, Ruth McDaniels, Mario Rosser, Keith Taylor, Cordell Cleare, Billy Council, Sheba T. Simpson-Amsterdam, Joshua Albert Clennon.

City Council District 10

Neighborhoods: Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill

Candidates: Thomas A. Leon, Francesca Castellanos, Angela Fernandez, Josue Perez, James E. Behr, Tirso Pena, Carmen De La Rosa, Johanna Garcia.