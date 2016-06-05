Deck of Bushwick mansion, known as Cook Mansion, collapses; over a dozen injured, the FDNY says

Over a dozen people were injured, the FDNY said.

Over a dozen people were injured when a deck collapsed during a party in Brooklyn early Sunday, the FDNY said.

The second-floor deck collapsed around 12:30 a.m. at a mansion on the corner of Bushwick and Willoughby avenues, the FDNY said.

The property is known as Cook Mansion and was built in the late 1800s. It was named a landmark by the Landmarks Preservation Commission in 2013.

The FDNY said 16 people were injured. None of the injuries was life-threatening and no one was trapped under the deck, firefighters said.

The Department of Buildings said the owner of the building has been issued a violations for failure to maintain the deck in a safe, code-compliant manner.