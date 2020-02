The body was found off the coast of Red Hook, cops said.

The headless torso of a woman was found off the coast of Red Hook Tuesday, police said.

The badly decomposed body was spotted near Conover Street around 11:20 a.m., according to police.

In an effort to identify the woman, the NYPD released an image of a tattoo found on the woman’s right hip.

The corpse was removed from the water by the NYPD’s harbor unit and taken to Pier 44, police said. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.