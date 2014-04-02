Delivery man shot, killed in Staten Island

A man was shot in the head and killed Tuesday night while delivering food from a local restaurant, police said.

Police identified the victim as Richard Salvia, a New Jersey resident in his 50s. Police said they responded to a call at 244 Grandview Avenue and found Salvia had been shot in the head. He was transferred to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The restaurant, Crown Palace, said they had no comment on the incident.

According to the Staten Island Advance, there have been a number of similar “set ups” in the area. “They call delivery people, and when they come out here, they rob them,” the woman said. “This has happened half a dozen times, if not more.”

Police said they are currently investigating if there are any links to previous crimes in the area.