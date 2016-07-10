Delta Services Inc. offered fake jobs, scammed unemployed New Yorkers, AG suit says

Hundreds of out-of-work New Yorkers were scammed out of their hard-earned cash by a company that promised work but only after taking costly and unnecessary training courses — and then there were no jobs, according to a new suit filed by the state attorney general.

Manhattan-based Delta Services, Inc., previously known as Ultimate Security Force, Inc., placed ads for nonexistent security, housekeeper or maintenance jobs paying $9 to $22 per hour and then told people they first had to take a series of classes that cost up to $499, according to the suit.

Employees of Delta Services, who allegedly operated without a license, were then paid a commission of up to $50 for each person they signed up.

Once the applicant completed the sham courses, they still didn’t get a job. Instead, they were offered a “referral” to a company that, it turned out, had never heard of the applicant or Delta Services.

“They’re thieves. They need to close this company down, and I have to get my money back,” said Marie Policard, who was conned out of about $500 when she was looking for house work. “I work hard for my money.”

Policard, who moved to New York from Haiti in 1979, said she wasn’t happy about the high upfront fee but paid it anyway and attended their training courses. It wasn’t until several weeks later, and being blown off by the company when she asked for the job she was promised, that she realized it was a scam. Now, she has two part time jobs but said that isn’t enough.

“Unlicensed employment agencies cynically take advantage of vulnerable, unemployed New Yorkers searching to make a living,” Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement. “This office will not tolerate fraudulent, deceptive and illegal conduct of any kind, let alone against New York residents struggling to find work.”

Delta Services did not respond to an email request for comment.