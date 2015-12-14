Denzel Watson charged with hitting Urabia Nelson in Far Rockaway, leaving her in critical condition

Nelson reportedly pushed her 5-year-old niece out of the way.

A 23-year-old Queens man was charged with running over a woman with his car over the weekend in Far Rockaway, leaving her in critical condition, police said on Monday.

The woman, Urabia Nelson, 21, was crossing Beach 19th Street in Far Rockaway on Sunday when Denzel Watson allegedly slammed into her and then took off, a law-enforcement official said. Nelson reportedly pushed her 5-year-old niece out of the way of the white Ford Mustang, which had been barreling west on Seagirt Boulevard.

Watson was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a serious injury and aggravated unlicensed operation, police said. He was awaiting arraignment on Monday and could not be reached for comment.

Nelson was taken to Jamaica Medical Center suffering from a serious head injury.

Watson, who lives just a couple blocks from the scene, was stopped by police who recognized his car just over a mile away, headed toward Long Island.