Desiigner facing drug, weapons charges after Lincoln Tunnel road rage incident, NYPD says

Police said someone in the rapper’s vehicle flashed a gun at another driver in the Lincoln Tunnel.

Rapper Desiigner, known for his collaboration with Kanye West in his song “Panda,” was arrested and charged early Friday morning following a road rage incident in the Lincoln Tunnel, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 19-year-old rapper, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, was in a white Escalade with four other men when they got into a dispute with the driver of another vehicle at around 1 a.m.

According to investigators, someone in Selby’s vehicle threw a lit cigarette at the motorist and displayed a firearm before the vehicle sped off.

The motorist called police, who said officers tracked the SUV down near Dyer Avenue and West 42nd Street, based on a description given by the driver.

Following an investigation, police said Selby and the four men were arrested and charged. Officers reportedly found drugs in the vehicle after it was stopped.

Selby, of Brooklyn, faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance and menacing, police said.