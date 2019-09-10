News Diamond District robbery suspects identified by police, but still on the loose Police have identified two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in the Diamond District as Pedro Davila, left, and Jaysean Sutton. Photo Credit: NYPD By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated September 10, 2019 2:59 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Police have identified two of three suspects who are wanted in connection with a jewelry store heist in the Diamond District late last month. The NYPD on Tuesday released new photos of the captured suspects, identified as Pedro Davila and Jaysean Sutton. The pair, along with a third man who remains unidentified, are believed to be responsible for the armed robbery of Avianne & Co. Jewelers, located at 28 W. 47th St., just after noon on Aug. 25. The three men were caught on surveillance video as they forced four employees into a back room, tied them up and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry from the safes and display cases, police said. No one was seriously injured. The suspects were last seen running east on 47th Street. Police said Davila, 27, is known to hang around the Port Morris, Mott Haven and Melrose areas of the Bronx. Sutton, 39, is known in Brooklyn around East New York and Cypress Hills, according to cops. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Diamond District shop employees tied up during robbery: NYPDPolice say no injuries were reported and it is unclear how much jewelry was stolen. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.