Police have identified two of three suspects who are wanted in connection with a jewelry store heist in the Diamond District late last month.

The NYPD on Tuesday released new photos of the captured suspects, identified as Pedro Davila and Jaysean Sutton. The pair, along with a third man who remains unidentified, are believed to be responsible for the armed robbery of Avianne & Co. Jewelers, located at 28 W. 47th St., just after noon on Aug. 25.

The three men were caught on surveillance video as they forced four employees into a back room, tied them up and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry from the safes and display cases, police said. No one was seriously injured.

The suspects were last seen running east on 47th Street. Police said Davila, 27, is known to hang around the Port Morris, Mott Haven and Melrose areas of the Bronx. Sutton, 39, is known in Brooklyn around East New York and Cypress Hills, according to cops.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.

🚨WANTED for a Robbery on 8/25/2019 at 12:02 P.M. Inside of 28 W. 47th St. @NYPDMTN #Manhattan #Midtown Seen them? Reward for info up to $2500! ☎️Call us at 1-800-577-TIPS or go to pic.twitter.com/MoYB90aDa9. ALL tips are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall https://t.co/JyJRneK4GH — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) Aug 238, 2019