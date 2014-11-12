Diamond District robbery video released by the police

The suspects are still on the loose.

The two men who allegedly robbed a midtown jewelry store at gunpoint and pistol whipped an employee were still on the loose Wednesday, a day after the violent attack shut down a busy stretch of the Diamond District, police said.

Authorities released a video of the two suspects Wednesday, showing the suspects before and after the attack.

In the video, the two men are seen separately, pacing in front of the stores along the well-trafficked street, apparently before the robbery. The first man — dressed smartly in a long, dark coat, light slacks and a tweed-colored Kangol hat — walks up and down the street, checking his phone. The second man — wearing a bright red baseball hat and a black, zipped hoodie — can be seen a short time later walking across the street.

After the attack,the first man appears to walk away quickly and the second man tries to keep his head down, holding his cap.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxfx9EFi8QA

Police said the first suspect, who was armed, allegedly posed as a delivery man to get inside the Watch Standard Jewelry store on the eighth floor of 23 W. 47th Street at about 2:30 p.m. The second man allegedly stood guard outside.

Once inside, the first man allegedly demanded four employees empty the safe. But when a fifth employee, a 56-year-old man, came in and interrupted the robbery, he was hit with the gun.

After the robbery, police in SWAT gear shut down the midtown block until just before 6 p.m. to canvass stores along the stretch between 5th and 6th avenues and on multiple floors of the building.

Officers also pulled surveillance video from inside the building, police said, which was just off the route of the Veterans Day Parade.

(With Dan Rivoli)