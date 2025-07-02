Individuals dance in baby oil outside of the court house where P. Diddy’s trial has reached a verdict.

Baby oil, boobs and banter — all of these were elements in the chaos that unfolded outside of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday hours after a jury partially convicted him on criminal charges.

Hundreds gathered at the courthouse at 500 Pearl St. waiting for a judge’s decision on whether to release the musician. The gathering began not long after word of the verdict of not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, but convicted of prostitution offenses, made the rounds online. Some applauded the verdict; others scoffed.

“He is a criminal,” one man said. “Free Puffy” a group of others chanted.

Mayhem ensued as several fans and detractors got into verbal jousts on the street. Seconds later, screams rang out when people could be seen flinging baby oil into the air. Performance artist “Crackhead Barney” danced in the slippery shower before exposing her breasts.

Cops and court officers immediately shut down the impromptu Diddy Party and closed off the surrounding area to anyone without press credentials.

If that was not enough, a small mouse appeared from the federal court grounds and made its way into the press pens where journalists had hunkered down. Cameras were flung, and photographers jumped onto stools as they attempted to avoid the rodent.

Amidst the mayhem, Combs’ children and mother entered and exited the court to cheers. Janice Combs, 85, blew kisses to the crowd following the verdict.

Now, the judge is considering whether to release Combs on bail, asking both the government and the defense to explain why they believe he should be held in jail or set free. The decision is expected to be made around 5 p.m.