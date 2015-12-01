Diomedes Valenzuela in custody; police say he stabbed wife, grabbed 3-year-old daughter from Bronx

The wife was in critical condition, police said.

A 51-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed his wife and grabbed his 3-year-old daughter from a Bronx apartment Tuesday, police said, leaving the woman in critical condition.

Diomedes Valenzuela apparently stabbing his 31-year-old wife multiple times in her neck and body at about 1:45. He then grabbed their daughter, Rebecca Valenzuela, and fled to New Jersey.

Officials issued an Amber Alert for Rebecca Valenzuela a few hours later, and canceled it 40 minutes after. She was found unharmed.

Valenzuela’s wife was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday evening.

It was not immediately clear what the couple fought about.