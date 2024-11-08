The man who allegedly caused mayhem on the Upper West Side Thursday when he shot his former boss and made his getaway in the subway system was apprehended by police one day later, authorities said.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The man who allegedly caused mayhem on the Upper West Side Thursday when he shot his former boss and made his getaway in the subway system was apprehended by police one day later, authorities said.

According to police sources, 42-year-old Eduardo Diaz was arrested at his Queens home in Queens Village after he attempted murder his ex-employer of a computer shop near 68th Street and Columbus Avenue. Cops say Diaz was fired from his position and believe he attempted to take revenge on his 47-year-old boss at around 9:19 a.m. on Nov. 7.

Diaz not only returned to his former place of work and shot his victim in the shoulder and the leg, he also sent a hail of bullets careening through a bus stop, leaving shattered glass covering the street, a slew of shell casings, and a trail of blood in his wake.

While the victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital by EMS where he survived his injuries, police say Diaz fled into the nearby 72nd Street subway tunnel. Firefighters responded to the scene and turned off the power to the tracks, delaying train service, but he ultimately escaped justice — albeit only for a few hours.

Diaz hung his head Friday afternoon in an attempt to avoid cameras as he was escorted out of the 20th Precinct in cuffs. He refused to answer for the alleged crime, including the countless innocent lives he put in danger.

Diaz is charged with attempted murder, assault to cause injury through risk of death, assault to cause serious injury with a weapon and criminal possession of loaded firearm.