Disorderly conduct charge against Glenn Grays, postal worker, dismissed: Brooklyn DA

The disorderly conduct charge against postal worker Glenn Grays, who was arrested while working in Brooklyn in March, was officially dropped Thursday, according to the Brooklyn district attorney’s office.

Grays was cuffed by plainclothes officers March 17 as he was delivering packages on President Street in Crown Heights after he was almost sideswiped by their police car. The incident was captured on video, leading to calls for the officers involved to be fired.

“In the interest of justice I asked the Court to dismiss the disorderly conduct charge against Glenn Grays, which resulted from his arrest on March 17, 2016,” Brooklyn District Attorney Ken Thompson said in a statement.

Grays was brought back to the precinct that day, and his mail truck left behind, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has said.

In the video, Grays appears to be telling the officers that his identification is in his postal truck after they asked for it. They repeatedly told him to “stop resisting” but Grays appeared to be cooperating.

After loading Grays into the police car, Adams added that the officers didn’t buckle his seat belt and ended up rear-ending another vehicle on their way to the precinct.

The lieutenant involved in the case was placed on modified duty and is facing departmental charges, while three other officers were disciplined internally and transferred, a spokesman for the department said in an email.

Adams thanked Thompson Thursday for “righting a key piece of wrong.”

“The arrest of Mr. Grays impacted people across this country, with millions affected by seeing the troubling policing conduct he faced,” Adams said in a statement.

“I appreciate that Commissioner Bratton and the NYPD are taking the internal review of this case seriously, and I trust that we will be a stronger city, state, and nation from working to correct the root causes of this behavior.”